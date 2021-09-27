RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

It’s going to be nothing but pure vibes at this year’s Jameson Connects which returns on Independence Day (as always).

The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back!
The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back!

Jameson Irish Whiskey’s brand experience has become one of the most anticipated events in the country; it brings together whiskey lovers who connect over smooth Jameson, alternative fashion, gourmet junk food, alternative music, fun and alternative lifestyles –all part of the brand’s passion for fostering unique connections and creating authentic shared moments.

Recommended articles

Get set for a Jameson Connects experience like no other as we celebrate the independent spirit! Don’t wait to be told about how much you missed when you can click this link to buy a ticket to attend. Tickets cost N4,00o each.

The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back!
The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back! Pulse Nigeria

Expect delicious cocktails with a Naija twist – from the crowd favourite - Jameson Palm-wine Twist, to the spicy Jameson Zobo sour. This day party will include familiar games, hair & beard grooming, a fashion pop-up, branded gifts, amazing street food and a memorable alternative music experience.

The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back!
The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back! Pulse Nigeria

Through Jameson Connects, Jameson has continued to show its commitment to celebrating the culture and heritage of Nigeria, as well as the uniqueness and individuality of the Nigerian people; the 2021 edition will be no exception.

This year, the brand is celebrating this monumental day with a campaign tagged Celebrating the Freedom To Be You – which focuses on the independent spirit, appreciates what makes every young Nigerian truly stand out.

The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back!
The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back! Pulse Nigeria

Jameson is a triple distilled Irish Whiskey; matured and bottled in Ireland.

Enjoy Jameson responsibly. Not for consumption by anyone under 18.

The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back!
The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back! Pulse Nigeria

Stay glued to @JamesonNGR for more updates.

#JamesonConnectsNG #FreedomtobeYou

The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back!
The highly anticipated Jameson Connects is back! Pulse Nigeria
Jameson Connects 2021 | Freedom Begins With A Ticket

----

#FeaturebyJameson

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 villagers killed in revenge attack in Kaduna

APC asks EFCC to probe state’s funds, Anambra govt says it has no fears

Fashola disowns group painting the town with his 2023 campaign posters

Police arrest 5 kidnappers, kill 1 during gun duel in Kaduna

Troops kill terrorists, recover weapons in Yobe – Army

3,000 passports ready for collection at Ikoyi office – Immigration

Northern Governors holds emergency meeting over VAT controversy

El-Rufai calls slaughter of 34 Kaduna villagers an 'unspeakable display of wickedness'

Gov Fayemi says Tinubu underwent surgery

Trending

Man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

84-year-old man who disappeared 47 years ago says he’s disappointed his 2 wives have remarried

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

Toyota Yaris somersaults as couple having sex inside knocks the handbrake – Police reveal

24-year-old declared wanted by EFCC for alleged N935million scam

Jayeoba (Guardian)

I conspired with my mother to fake my pregnancy - Takoradi woman confesses

Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah