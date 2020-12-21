The first smartphone under the Camon flagship was launched in 2015, and since then, TENCO has pushed the envelope in more ways than we can even begin to count.

TECNO really does take the initiative in preempting mobile phone users’ needs. So, believe me when I say Camon 16 Premier has it all!

Bright and Unique Design

TECNO Camon 16 is available in Purist Blue, Cloud White and Misty Grey. These colours are so cool and futuristic that they immediately stand you out. At 6.8 inches, the screen comes in the perfect size with a Dot-in Display that gives you a fantastic user experience.

Industry-Best Camera

As expected, TECNO placed great emphasis on the camera function of the CAMON 16. Its excellent camera ability allows the brand gain a firm foothold as a leader in the mobile phone market. The biggest highlight of the CAMON 16 is that it contains an industry-best 64MP rear camera and 48MP front cameras, creating a super-powerful camera function that can bring users an unprecedented clear photography experience.

The 64+8+2+2MP super powerful camera modules bring users unprecedented clear photography experiences. Each camera lens has its own mission and outstanding feature, truly living up to the users’ expectation that each picture could be a masterpiece. The 48MP super clear selfie lens, and 8MP ultra wide-angle selfie lens, is such a marvelous combination that definitely set off a hot trend in the industry.

TECNO’s Camon 16 can get you 1 million Naira!

Creative Video Shooting Functions

TECNO’s Camon 16 can get you 1 million Naira!

The TECNO CAMON 16 also boasts unique video shooting functions. The combination of Super Hybrid Image Stabilization (HIS) and EIS+AIS supports high-definition picture quality and high frame rate video shooting.

TECNO CAMON 16 also optimizes the basic portrait beauty function. This is done using the AI face detection and portrait blur algorithm, while the skin tone blur function is added to enhance the overall professional feel of the video. Furthermore, the AI light beauty function is more aligned with the needs of young users.

At the same time, TECNO CAMON 16 also supports 960 frames of super slow-motion shooting, and the quality of the film is on-par with IMAX movie quality, which expands the joy of video shooting for all users.

If you think that TECNO CAMON 16 is only at the top for its camera functions, then prepare to be surprised.

G70 Processor

Another core competitiveness of TECNO CAMON 16 Premier is its MediaTek’s 4G flagship chip MTK G90T and flagship Cortex-A76 CPU and Mali G76 GPU, with which, the overall performance of photography, networking, gaming, and image quality has increased by 11%. Enlarged pictures will retain their original quality with no flaws thanks to its 64MP full-sized output. The processing efficiency is professional like a micro-lab. Truly hardcore performance.

Massive Battery Life

How can a mobile phone be incredibly powerful without an outstanding battery? Battery life has always been a big concern for users; any typical Nigerian will get that. TECNO CAMON 16 has a whopping 4500mAh and a quick charge of up to 70% in just 30 minutes. The highlight is that the CAMON 16’s battery is not just strong and fast, it is also safer. TECNO has engineered the CAMON 16 to reduce overheating during fast-charge and lowered the surface temperature by two degrees.

Need I say more? With CAMON 16, TECNO has once again proven that you can have all your mobile phone needs met without stifling life out of your savings… or your pride. The great news is; now is the best time to buy one for yourself.

Here is why; this Christmas season, TECNO is showing gratitude to its customers and fans by rewarding 20 Nigerians with 20 Million Naira. If you buy the CAMON phone between now and the end of the month, you will stand a chance of winning 1 Million.

This can absolutely be the cherry finish to your year. Find the next authorized TECNO store close to you, and get buying. Best of luck!

*This is a featured post.