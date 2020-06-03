TECNO Foundation supports health care workers in the fight against COVID-19, donates medical supplies to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

The material donation which was handed over to the Lagos office of the NCDC on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 by officials of TECNO Foundation included 100,000 medical masks, 10,000 medical gloves, 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 5,000 googles amongst others.

Speaking during the presentation, an official of TECNO Foundation, Mr Attai Oguche who handed over the medical materials to officials of the NCDC reiterated the importance of adequately equipping medical personnel who are at the forefront of the battle against the deadly virus.

While receiving the donation on behalf of the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Mrs. Olajumoke Babatunde, Head, Lagos NCDC expressed gratitude and acknowledges the kind gesture by TECNO Foundation in showing care for the health care workers who are at the fore front of the fight. “The PPEs donated here today will be used judiciously because NCDC is supporting 36+1 states. Some of these items will be taken to the other states of the federation to support the response activities” she said.

From the left: Dr. Joshua Obasanya, Director, Disease Prevention and Programs Coordination, NCDC, Mr. Chidi Okonkwo, Managing Director, TECNO Nigeria, Mrs Olajumoke Babatunde, Deputy Director Federal Ministry of Health & Head NCDC, Lagos, Mr. Attai Oguche, Marketing Manager, TECNO Nigeria, Dr Everistus Aniaku, Team Lead EOC Establishment and National Rapid Response Team, NCDC, Mr. Martins Olajide, Chief Medical Lab Scientist & Head, Facility, NCDC, Lagos and Mr. Aniefiok Ekoh, Assistant Director & Head, Diagnosis, NCDC, Lagos.

Also speaking at the donation, Dr. Everistus Aniaku, Director & Team Lead Emergency Operations Centre Establishment, NCDC, stated that “TECNO Foundation’s goodwill will go a long way in helping us to respond to COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos state and Nigeria because we are here to support Lagosians and protect the life of Nigerians. We sincerely appreciate”.

According to Mr Oguche, “health care workers are the most exposed to the virus because they deal directly with the cases. For Nigeria to win the fight against coronavirus, medical personnel should get all the support needed in terms of equipment and motivation.”

“There is a need for material intervention at this time as we collectively battle COVID-19. Obviously, health care workers need more protective equipment to fight the virus and care for the cases. That is why TECNO Foundation is donating today” he said.

From the left: Mr. Rotimi Bankole, Managing Director, SBI Media, Dr. Joshua Obasanya, Director, Disease Prevention and Programs Coordination, NCDC, Mr. Chidi Okonkwo, Managing Director, TECNO Nigeria, Mr. Attai Oguche, Marketing Manager, TECNO Nigeria, Mr. Martins Olajide, Chief Medical Lab Scientist & Head, Facility, NCDC, Lagos, Mr. Aniefiok Ekoh, Assistant Director & Head, Diagnosis, NCDC, Lagos and Dr Evaristus Aniaku, Team Lead EOC Establishment and National Rapid Response Team, NCDC.

Mr Oguche further thanked the government of Nigeria, the NCDC and all medical personnel involved in the fight against the pandemic for the progress recorded so far and promised the continuous support of TECNO Foundation.

TECNO Foundation is giving these medical materials with love and earnest prayers to support the medical personnel for their efficacy in this grim war. “We believe humanity shall prevail,” Oguche said.

TECNO Foundation seeks to motivate and encourage charity activities that promotes the well-being of Nigerians by identifying and accelerating breakthrough solutions, ideas and conversations.

In this unusual time of this pandemic, TECNO Foundation will be standing together with Nigerians as always. TECNO Foundation is leading the way in Nigeria as a company willing to support the nation and its public support organizations, demonstrating its care and concern as a socially responsible company.

