Suffice to say their expectations was met and even exceeded, courtesy the lineup of speakers and panelists who left no stone unturned as they shared wisdom nuggets from their wealth of experiences and invaluable tips that make for a perfect transition from potential to performance.

Ivie Temitayo and Bankole Williams

During their sessions, the speakers Yemi Faseun (Head of HR, FB Quest Merchant Bank) and Bankole Williams (CEO, LYD Consulting) stressed on the importance of value as the most effective currency in the marketplace and how an individual can get the best out of whatever situation life thrusts them.

Cross section of participants at the TheFocusedLife Summit

Bankole Williams at the TheFocusedLife Summit

The two panel sessions at TheFocusedLife Summit focused on how employees can remain MVPs at their workplaces and the best way to transition from working for a business to owning one. Panelists included Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye (Head of HR, Udo Odoma & Osagie), Rolayo Akhigbe (Head, Transaction Banking, FCMB), Olawale Ayilara (MD, Landwey Investments) and John Obidi (Founder, Headstart Africa).

Speakers share wisdom nuggets at the TheFocusedLife Summit

Convener and Founder of The FocusedLife Network Boluwatife David expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the event and the various positive feedback. He is confident that attendees will begin to live a focused life as they apply the principles of life correctly.

Boluwatife David, Christina, Olawale Ayilara, John Obidi

Speakers and panelists at the TheFocusedLife Summit

