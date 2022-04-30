RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lawyer said bestiality is a serious criminal offence in Nigeria.

Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer. [gmcshahdol]
Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer. [gmcshahdol]

The lawyer, Akande Paul, is the Managing Partner of Universe Attorneys and he sounded the note of warning while speaking with The Punch.

Recommended articles

The caution comes in the heat of public condemnations over a trending video showing a lady involving in a romp with a dog.

Although the video was allegedly recorded in Nigeria, Pulse can't independently verify the veracity of the claim.

However, Akande said bestiality has been criminalised under the Criminal Code Act and the Penal Code Act of Nigeria

He explained that anyone found guilty of sleeping with an animal in Nigeria risks going to prison for 14 years.

According to him, “It is a Criminal offence for anybody in Nigeria to have sex with lower animals like dogs, horses, cats, cows, etc.

“Oral sex (‘receiving head’) from an animal is a sexual act which constitutes sexual offence.

“In Nigeria, it is an offense to engage in bestiality (having canal knowledge of an animal).

“The punishment is 14 years imprisonment upon conviction based on Section 214 of the Criminal Code Act; Section 284 of the Penal Code Act.”

Meanwhile, Section 214 of Criminal Code Act states that “Any person who- (1) has carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature; or (2) has carnal knowledge of an animal; or (3) permits a male person to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature; is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.”

It was also stated in Section 284 of the Penal Code Act that, “Whoever has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to fourteen years and shall also be liable to fine.”

The issue has been dominating conversation on social media for days.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: FCT deserves a better recognition – Tambuwal

2023: FCT deserves a better recognition – Tambuwal

Gov Soludo seeks establishment of Bayern Academy in Anambra

Gov Soludo seeks establishment of Bayern Academy in Anambra

Jonathan qualified to run in 2023, Ozekhome faults Falana's claim

Jonathan qualified to run in 2023, Ozekhome faults Falana's claim

Group says there is no opposition to Tinubu presidency in 2023

Group says there is no opposition to Tinubu presidency in 2023

After 2-year ‘lockdown’, Buhari to receive FCT residents on Sallah homage

After 2-year ‘lockdown’, Buhari to receive FCT residents on Sallah homage

It’s not easy aspiring to be president – Bauchi governor

It’s not easy aspiring to be president – Bauchi governor

Only national Chairman, Secretary can authenticate membership cards- PDP

Only national Chairman, Secretary can authenticate membership cards- PDP

IPAC rejects NDLEA's call for drug integrity test on political aspirants

IPAC rejects NDLEA's call for drug integrity test on political aspirants

Court remands Rivers governorship aspirant arrested on Wike's order

Court remands Rivers governorship aspirant arrested on Wike's order

Trending

21-year-old student arrested, faces imprisonment for twerking in Russia

Tionge Ziba

I feed Indian hemp seeds to my chickens, wanted drug suspect says

I feed Indian hemp seeds to my chickens, wanted drug suspect says.

Residents put 2 thieves inside drum, make them sing praises to God (video)

Alleged thieves

Children must bear surnames of both father and mother – Italian court rules

Stock photo