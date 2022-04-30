Sleeping with animal in Nigeria can land you in prison for 14 years - Lawyer

The caution comes in the heat of public condemnations over a trending video showing a lady involving in a romp with a dog.

Although the video was allegedly recorded in Nigeria, Pulse can't independently verify the veracity of the claim.

However, Akande said bestiality has been criminalised under the Criminal Code Act and the Penal Code Act of Nigeria

He explained that anyone found guilty of sleeping with an animal in Nigeria risks going to prison for 14 years.

According to him, “It is a Criminal offence for anybody in Nigeria to have sex with lower animals like dogs, horses, cats, cows, etc.

“Oral sex (‘receiving head’) from an animal is a sexual act which constitutes sexual offence.

“In Nigeria, it is an offense to engage in bestiality (having canal knowledge of an animal).

“The punishment is 14 years imprisonment upon conviction based on Section 214 of the Criminal Code Act; Section 284 of the Penal Code Act.”

Meanwhile, Section 214 of Criminal Code Act states that “Any person who- (1) has carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature; or (2) has carnal knowledge of an animal; or (3) permits a male person to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature; is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.”

It was also stated in Section 284 of the Penal Code Act that, “Whoever has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to fourteen years and shall also be liable to fine.”