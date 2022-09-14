RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Siblings break down in tears after being sentenced to life imprisonment

Damilare Famuyiwa

The convicts confessed to a robbery incident dated three years ago.

Two siblings identified as Genesis Ezebong, and Micheal, have broken down in tears after an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The duo were sentenced for life alongside one Ikade Moses for an armed robbery incident in the Palm Groove area of Lagos State, last three years.

After their arrest in 2019 for robbing one Daniel of his valuables, including a laptop and blackberry phones, the trio were arraigned the following year, while their trial commenced in January 2022.

During the arraignment of the convicts, Omowumi Bajulaye, the Prosecution Counsel, revealed that Ezebong, Michael, and Moses all confessed to the crime.

According to her, the convicts admitted that they committed the offence of conspiracy and robbery on January 13, 2019, at No 222 Ikorodu Road, Palm Groove, Lagos.

The prosecutor said while armed with cutlass, shovel and other dangerous weapons, the trio robbed one Daniel of one Compact Laptop, one Apple laptop, gold and costumes, jewelries, Blackberry phones, one digital camera, soccer shoes and two other phones belonging to one Titilope Akeredolu.

In the course of the trial, the prosecutor called out three witnesses and tendered documents such as defendants’ statements which were admitted as exhibits.

The witnesses revealed that a domestic worker of Akeredolu conspired with the convicts to rob his boss, after which they broke into the latter’s home after he had left for a church service.

They were said to have locked Akeredolu’s security man and other occupants of the building in a toilet as they took away her valuables.

