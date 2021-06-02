Shedi bala bala, Pastor Dare Adeboye, Champions League final and more: What Nigerians searched for in May

In line with this year’s theme by the United Nations, “Drug abuse among children - Addressing the challenges,” the President advised children to stay away from using addictive substances and concentrate on their studies instead.

The Champions League and the Europa League finals also had Nigerians hitting their search keys in May. Chelsea won the Champions League final by defeating Manchester City 1-0 and taking the title of 2021 European champion. Similarly, the Europa League final saw Villarreal facing Manchester United in a penalty shootout resulting from a 1-1 draw; Villarreal eventually won by 11 points to 10.

Interest in the Muslim festival of Eid-el-Fitr also picked up online when Eid in Nigeria began on the evening of 12 May and ended on the evening of 13 May and the Federal Government declaring these two days as public holidays.

When the Ramadan fast in Nigeria continued on Wednesday 12 May as announced by The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) since there was no positive sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal, Eid-el-Fitr was then declared on Thursday 13 May by His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of NSCIA.

Terms trending on social media also caught the interest of Nigerians online in the month of May. 'Shedi bala bala' , a song by DJ Basplit and hype man Bobby Banks, quickly became a viral sensation with a dance challenge that had young Nigerians participating. Desmond Elliot, Nigerian lawmaker and Nollywood Actor, also trended in May when netizens started blaming him for a wide variety of issues, that he was not necessarily connected to.

Nigerians also searched for news around the passing of notable people. Pastor Dare Adeboye, the son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) died on May 4 and was buried on May 11. Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Commander Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers were killed in a plane crash on May 21. Abiodun Adelaja, Nollywood veteran and filmmaker also died on May 21 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after an illness.

Below is the exhaustive list of the top trending topics that captured the interest of Nigerians in the month of May.

