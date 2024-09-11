Shari’a Court detains man for him to reflect on providing for his 4 children

Earlier, the petitioner, a mother of four, Hajara Sani had prayed to the court to help her recover some of her properties from Hussaini. She told the court that Hussaini sold her two chairs and a television and also pushed her into selling her bed.

"I gave him the money I got from selling the bed shortly before he divorced her.

“I want the court to confirm the three pronouncement of divorce Hussaini made to me. I also want the court to order my former husband to be responsible for the upkeep of our four children,” she said.

On his part, Hussaini confirmed making three pronouncements of divorce at intervals, adding that he sold the items with the complainant‘s consent to repair his working tools as a vulcaniser.

He said he sold the TV and chairs for ₦5,000 and received ₦6,500 from the complainant after the bed was sold. He prayed the court to allow him to pay in instalments.

“I will give her ₦2,000 weekly”, he added.

When asked about the welfare of his children, he said he had no provision for them for now. The Judge, Malam Mukhtar Aliyu ordered the remand of the defendant for some hours so that he would ponder on how to provide for his children.