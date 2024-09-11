ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Shari’a Court detains man for him to reflect on providing for his 4 children

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man sold the two chairs, television and bed in the house.

Shari’a Court detains man for him to reflect on providing for his 4 children [Daily Post Nigeria]
Shari’a Court detains man for him to reflect on providing for his 4 children [Daily Post Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Earlier, the petitioner, a mother of four, Hajara Sani had prayed to the court to help her recover some of her properties from Hussaini. She told the court that Hussaini sold her two chairs and a television and also pushed her into selling her bed.

"I gave him the money I got from selling the bed shortly before he divorced her.

“I want the court to confirm the three pronouncement of divorce Hussaini made to me. I also want the court to order my former husband to be responsible for the upkeep of our four children,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Hussaini confirmed making three pronouncements of divorce at intervals, adding that he sold the items with the complainant‘s consent to repair his working tools as a vulcaniser.

He said he sold the TV and chairs for ₦5,000 and received ₦6,500 from the complainant after the bed was sold. He prayed the court to allow him to pay in instalments.

“I will give her ₦2,000 weekly”, he added.

When asked about the welfare of his children, he said he had no provision for them for now. The Judge, Malam Mukhtar Aliyu ordered the remand of the defendant for some hours so that he would ponder on how to provide for his children.

He adjourned until September 25 for further hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Land dispute between 2 Anambra communities claims 3 lives, including an orphan

Land dispute between 2 Anambra communities claims 3 lives, including an orphan

Gombe ASUU embarks on first indefinite strike in 21 years

Gombe ASUU embarks on first indefinite strike in 21 years

FG commits ₦47.5bn to upgrade 50 senior secondary schools in first phase

FG commits ₦47.5bn to upgrade 50 senior secondary schools in first phase

'You’ve betrayed Nigerians who believed in you' – Gani Adams writes Tinubu

'You’ve betrayed Nigerians who believed in you' – Gani Adams writes Tinubu

Reaction greets Deputy Speaker Kalu's claim of influencing SEDC

Reaction greets Deputy Speaker Kalu's claim of influencing SEDC

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

I was being fed only twice daily - Osun boy who ran away from guardian’s house

The missing Customs officer, Abubakar Maliki [Punch]

Daughter of missing Kano Customs officer demands answers from service

The victim, Idowu Christianah (left) and the suspect, Adeleye Ayomide (right) [Gistreel]

OOU student kidnaps lady friend, kills her after collecting ransom

About 40% of our population watches Nollywood movies - Jamaican driver

About 40% of our population watches Nollywood movies - Jamaican driver