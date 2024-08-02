ADVERTISEMENT
Poly student, 1 other hack MTN systems to steal ₦1.9 billion worth of airtime

Damilare Famuyiwa

The airtime, and data was said to be valued ₦1.9 billion.

The suspects are being remanded in a correctional facility, pending trial [MAPOLY]
Both have been brought before Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos State, for allegedly hacking MTN Nigeria Communication Plc’s computers and stealing airtime and data valued at ₦1.9 billion.

The defendants, who appeared in court on Tuesday, face four counts related to conspiracy, unauthorised access to the company’s web-based platform known as Application Programming Interface (API), and unlawful conversion. These charges were brought against them by the Police Special Fraud Unit.

Police prosecution counsel, Justine Enang stated that the alleged offences were committed between January and April 2024 in Lagos and Edo states. He added that the defendants conspired with others, currently at large, to access MTN’s API and defraud the company.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 27(1)(b), 6(2), and 28(1)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 as amended in 2024, punishable under Section 8(2) of the same Act.

The charges also violate Section 18(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their plea, the prosecutor requested a trial date and urged the court to remand them in a correctional facility until the charges are determined.

The defense lawyers informed the court that they had filed bail applications for their clients and served them to the prosecutor.

The prosecutor confirmed receipt of the applications during the proceedings and requested a short date to review and respond.

Justice Aluko adjourned the case to August 5, 2024, for the hearing of the defendants’ bail applications.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

