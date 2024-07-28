ADVERTISEMENT
2 men arrested for taking advantage of glitch at leading fintech to steal ₦613m

News Agency Of Nigeria

Johnson said criminal charges had been filed against the suspects by the unit’s legal section.

2 men arrested for taking advantage of glitch at leading fintech to steal ₦613m [NAN]
2 men arrested for taking advantage of glitch at leading fintech to steal ₦613m [NAN]

PSFU’s Spokesperson, SP Eyitayo Johnson, confirmed their detention in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

“The suspects were arrested for alleged offences bordering on conspiracy, fraudulent conversion/diversion and stealing of 613,980,200 belonging to a leading Nigerian Financial Technology (FinTech) company.

“The alleged offences, which occurred between Jan. 19, 2022 and Oct. 12, 2023, were due to a system/network glitch that led to some Payment Gateway Web Merchants of the firm getting multiple credits for refunds initiated to cardholders.

“These refunds were then settled to the merchants’ accounts in various banks and subsequently withdrawn/transferred by the merchants,” he said.

Johnson said, “Daniel unlawfully benefited and converted 402,980,200, while Ebeta fraudulently converted/ diverted ₦211,000,000.”

According to him, the duo took advantage of the glitch to make multiple withdrawals totalling the aforesaid sums and distributed the same to themselves in other banks, friends and relations.

He alleged that the suspects disabled their mobile lines and relocated from their known addresses to evade arrest.

“But they were later tracked and arrested by PSFU detectives,” he said.

According to the image maker, the suspects have confessional statements where they admitted their roles in the crime.

News Agency Of Nigeria

