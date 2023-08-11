ADVERTISEMENT
Police say man who jumped into Lagos lagoon was on drugs

Damilare Famuyiwa

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has handed his body over to his family for burial.

He jumped into the lagoon as soon as he saw his family members [The Discoverer]
Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who made this disclosure, also stated that Abana was on hard drugs when he jumped into the lagoon.

Hundeyin made the disclosure as rescue workers succeeded in retrieving Abana’s corpse on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after days of searching.

According to the Lagos police spokesperson, the 30-year-old, believed to be a drug addict, had left his Lekki Phase I residence about two days before the incident.

The man’s name is Buka Abana. He was aged 30. He had been taking Colorado hard drugs.

“He left home for two days and in the process of searching for him, he sighted the family members and jumped into the lagoon as soon as he saw them.” the PPRO stated.

According to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter, “the man lived in Lekki Phase I. He had been taking Colorado. He was missing for two days and his family members were searching for him.

“They got information that he was seen around the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge and they rushed there to take him home.

“Unfortunately when he sighted them, he quickly jumped into the lagoon.”

Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said Abana’s body was handed over to the family after the operations.

