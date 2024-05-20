Police rescue toddlers from drug-addicted mother in Lagos

The toddlers were said to have been locked up in an apartment on Adelakun Street, in the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State before they were rescued.

A rights group, Advocate for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network alleged that the mother of the infants had issues with substance abuse.

The group's Chief Operating Officer, Ebenezer Omejalile, who disclosed this development, said the residents in the area alerted the group to the development.

He said, “According to the informants, the mother, purportedly struggling with substance abuse issues, would lock her children inside their apartment and remain absent for the entirety of the day.

“These two minors were left to fend for themselves. They eat, defecate, sleep and wake up locked up in the room yet nothing is being done. The DPO of the Red House Police Station was duly informed about it and the infants were rescued.”

In a video, one of the infants could be seen crying in the locked-up apartment. In a separate video, the children were seen eating after the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Omejalile said it was the second time the police would rescue the toddlers in such a situation.

According to him, the rescue operation was carried out by the former Divisional Police Officer but the children were returned to their mother after being placed under the care of government authorities.

He said, “The incident was initially reported at the same police station several months ago. The then DPO promptly responded to the distress call and rescued the babies from their mother’s custody.

“Shockingly, despite the initial intervention by law enforcement, it has come to light that the children were subsequently returned to their mother’s care. This decision has left many baffled, including the former DPO who ensured the babies were placed under the care of government agencies.”