ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police rescue toddlers from drug-addicted mother in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The children were rescued from an apartment where they were reportedly locked up.

This was not the first time they had been rescued [Punch]
This was not the first time they had been rescued [Punch]

Recommended articles

The toddlers were said to have been locked up in an apartment on Adelakun Street, in the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State before they were rescued.

A rights group, Advocate for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network alleged that the mother of the infants had issues with substance abuse.

The group's Chief Operating Officer, Ebenezer Omejalile, who disclosed this development, said the residents in the area alerted the group to the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “According to the informants, the mother, purportedly struggling with substance abuse issues, would lock her children inside their apartment and remain absent for the entirety of the day.

“These two minors were left to fend for themselves. They eat, defecate, sleep and wake up locked up in the room yet nothing is being done. The DPO of the Red House Police Station was duly informed about it and the infants were rescued.”

In a video, one of the infants could be seen crying in the locked-up apartment. In a separate video, the children were seen eating after the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Omejalile said it was the second time the police would rescue the toddlers in such a situation.

According to him, the rescue operation was carried out by the former Divisional Police Officer but the children were returned to their mother after being placed under the care of government authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The incident was initially reported at the same police station several months ago. The then DPO promptly responded to the distress call and rescued the babies from their mother’s custody.

“Shockingly, despite the initial intervention by law enforcement, it has come to light that the children were subsequently returned to their mother’s care. This decision has left many baffled, including the former DPO who ensured the babies were placed under the care of government agencies.”

Confirming the development, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the children were now in safe hands.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC arrests 9 for illegal oil refining near Rivers-Abia border

NSCDC arrests 9 for illegal oil refining near Rivers-Abia border

TAJBank receives IFN award for best Islamic bank in Nigeria 2023

TAJBank receives IFN award for best Islamic bank in Nigeria 2023

Nigerians should expect 3 days of thunderstorms and sunshine nationwide

Nigerians should expect 3 days of thunderstorms and sunshine nationwide

2027 presidency: Atiku declares never to retire from politics

2027 presidency: Atiku declares never to retire from politics

Kaduna Police kill 2 bandits, recover AK-47 rifles in Kuriga village

Kaduna Police kill 2 bandits, recover AK-47 rifles in Kuriga village

Ododo vows to bring Ogbe killers to justice, make Kogi safest state in Nigeria

Ododo vows to bring Ogbe killers to justice, make Kogi safest state in Nigeria

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? 10 facts you need to know about late Iranian leader

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? 10 facts you need to know about late Iranian leader

Iranian TV confirms President Ebrahim Raisi's death in tragic helicopter crash

Iranian TV confirms President Ebrahim Raisi's death in tragic helicopter crash

Police officers seized Segun's motorcycle — then sent him to prison for 6 years

Police officers seized Segun's motorcycle — then sent him to prison for 6 years

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man sweeping [Vanguard News]

Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

She lost a tooth during the assault [Punch]

55-year-old man dragged to court for attempting to strangle his wife

An illustrative image of a road crash {TheNation]

Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS says no proof yet [Vanguard]

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate