Two police officers who were recently seen in a viral video assaulting a woman in Osun state have been arrested.

In the video, the woman who was said to have gone out to get drugs during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in the state was repeatedly flogged by the officers.

The video thereafter caused a social media outrage as Nigerians condemned the officers and also called the attention of the Nigeria Police Force to the assault.

Reacting to the video, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the arrest of the officers for disciplinary action.

In a statement on Sunday, April 19, 2020, the Public Relations Officer of the police, DCP Frank Mba gave the names of the erring officers as Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo and PC Abass Ibrahim.

Mba said an investigation into the incident has started adding Ikuesan and Ibrahim have been arrested.

The statement reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, condemns this unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable assault on this innocent citizen (as shown in the attached viral video), at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo, Osun State, by men of the Force attached to Iwo Division, Osun Command.

“Following the IGP’s condemnation and directives for the immediate arrest of the officers, CP Johnson Kokumo, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State where the incident occurred, has arrested the officers involved in the unfortunate incident.

“They are Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo with AP NO 251724 and PC Abass Ibrahim with Force №509634. The duo is currently being detained and their orderly room trial had since commenced.

“The IGP reiterates that the police under his watch will not condone any act of misconduct and recklessness on the part of its personnel.

“He enjoins the citizens to continue to cooperate with the leadership of the Force.”