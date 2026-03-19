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No More Japa for Degrees: FG Brings UK University Education Closer to Nigerians

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 12:06 - 19 March 2026
FG Brings UK University Education Closer to Nigerians
FG partners with Coventry University to offer UK degrees in Nigeria, aiming to reduce japa and cut study-abroad costs.
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Nigeria’s push to curb the growing “japa” trend has taken a new turn, as the Federal Government partners with Coventry University to deliver internationally recognised UK degrees right here in the country.

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The initiative will see the establishment of a Coventry University campus in Alaro City, giving Nigerian students the opportunity to study for globally respected qualifications without leaving home. It is part of a broader strategy by the administration of Bola Tinubu to reduce the pressure on foreign education migration and keep more talent within the country.

At the centre of this move is Transnational Education (TNE), a system that allows students to earn the same degrees they would receive in the UK while studying locally. This means Nigerian students can access British-standard education in fields such as science, technology, engineering, business, and vocational studies, without the cost of travel, visas, or living expenses abroad.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, explained that the partnership is designed to tackle one of the key drivers of japa: the search for better-quality education. According to him, many families spend millions of naira sending their children abroad, draining both household finances and the country’s foreign reserves.

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By bringing UK degrees to Nigeria, the government hopes to reverse that trend. Students will not only save costs but also remain closer to home, contributing to local development while gaining world-class qualifications. The move is also expected to reduce capital flight and strengthen Nigeria’s education sector by raising standards through international collaboration.

Beyond education, the project is being positioned as a long-term investment in Nigeria’s workforce. Graduates trained under this system are expected to be more competitive globally while still rooted in the local economy. This could help address skill gaps in key industries and reduce the need for companies to look outside the country for talent.

RELATED: Nigerian Government Unveils ‘Fly Now, Pay Later’ Scheme to Ease Cost of Domestic Flights

Admissions for the new campus are expected to begin around late 2026, pending regulatory approvals. Once operational, it could mark a significant shift in how Nigerians access foreign education.

For many young Nigerians considering japa mainly for schooling, this development offers a new option: staying back, saving costs, and still earning a UK degree.

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