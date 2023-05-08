The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police neutralise notorious bandit, recover operational motorcycle in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the police, aggressive patrols along the road have been intensified, to forestall future occurrence.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

The Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna.

“Today May 7, at about 10:30hrs, operatives attached to 47 Police Mobile Force (PMF) deployed to Kaya on routine patrol along Fatika Road, sighted a gang of bandits riding on motorcycles, dressed in military camouflage.

“The gallant operatives swung into action immediately, engaged the bandits in fierce gun duel and were given a hot chase in the process, one bandit dressed in military camouflage was neutralised, while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds; One bandit’s operational motorcycle was recoverd.

Jalige said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Garba, commended the gallantry and professionalism exhibited by the personnel.

He said the CP urged them to sustain the onslaught against banditry and other forms of criminalities in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

