Police launch manhunt for 22-year-old man who allegedly stabbed mother to death

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kano State Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, made this known in a statement in Kano.

“On May 3, at about 6 p.m., we received a report that Musa, who lives in Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano, stabbed his mother with a sharp knife on different parts of her body and fled the scene.

“Upon receiving this, the CP directed immediate deployment of all police assets to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book as soon as practicable,” the police spokesperson said.

He said that the victim, who had multiple injuries was taken to the Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, Kano, where a Medical Doctor certified her dead.

“A knife with blood stains, suspected to have been used in the attack was recovered at the scene.