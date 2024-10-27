Police identify corpse dumped along roadside as woman who visited man met on dating site

Spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe in a statement on Saturday in Asaba said that the corpse, which has since been removed by the police has been identified as Miss Precious Yusuf, a 23-year-old lady.

“On the 24th of October 2024 at about 0840 hours, the DPO ‘A’ Division Asaba received a distress call that the corpse of a young lady was found at DLA Road opposite Falcon Club.

“The DPO, CSP Rex Abiodun swiftly mobilised and led police operatives of the division to the scene where the corpse of the lady was found.

“Preliminary investigation later revealed that on 22nd October 2024, the late Miss Precious told her friend that she was going to see a male friend she met on a dating website.

“She left the house on 22nd October to see the young man at Coka and on the 23rd at about 0730 hours, she called her friend that she was on her way home and that was the last time they heard from her”, Edafe said.

Edafe disclosed that the corpse has since been deposited at the mortuary awaiting autopsy.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olufemi Abaniwonda has assured members of the public particularly the family of the late Miss Precious Yusuf of justice in the matter.