The Enugu State Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), Mr Ebere Amaraizu, revealed to NAN in a telephone interview on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Miss Bolufemi Motunrayo a Batch C youth corps member (The Sun Nigeria)

“Yes, police has gotten a report of one Miss Bolufemi Motunrayo, a Batch C youth corps member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka who committed suicide. It’s unfortunate.

“Police has already commenced investigations on circumstances surrounding her death which happened on Friday Jan. 10, ” Amaraizu said.

It was gathered that the Kogi State University graduate of Banking and Finance reportedly left a note for her parents and siblings before committing suicide, by taking a poisonous substance known to be sniper.

Photo of the poisonous substance she drank (LIB)

In the suicide note pictured below, she allegedly wrote, “I did this because I see nothing worth living for in this world”