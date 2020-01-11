Nigerian Army has reportedly cleared the hideouts of Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East and also recovered firearms.

In a statement by its Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the army on Saturday, January 11, 2020, said some captives were also freed.

Iliyasu said, “On sighting the troops, the criminals fled the enclave in disarray. Nevertheless, the resilient troops went ahead to clear the hideout of any presence and activities of the insurgents.

“In the process, the troops rescued five abandoned captives including one septuagenarian, three women and one minor.”

He further said that some bandits were neutralised on Friday January 10, 2020, and some firearms were recovered from them.

“On January 10, troops of 8 Division acting on reliable information intercepted a group of bandits moving with rustled cattle towards Miyanchi in Maru LGA of Sokoto State.

“In the ensuing encounter, three bandits were neutralised. Additionally, two AK47 rifles, seven AK47 rifle magazines loaded with 210 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one Rocket-propelled Gun Tube, one Rocket-propelled Gun bomb, a herd of cattle and sheep were recovered from the bandits.”

Meanwhile, the insurgents on Friday, January, 10, 2020, reportedly killed 20 soldiers in Borno State and also kidnapped two policemen and four soldiers along Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

The insurgents were said to have attacked the security officers in an ambush near Auno village on Damaturu-Maiduguri road.