I hate when any man comes near me, wife says after killing husband with poison

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Borno Police Command said it had arrested a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, 25, for allegedly killing her husband, Goni Abbah with poison.

Umar said that the victim, who was the Chief Imam of the area, returned from the mosque when the suspect, who was the second wife, allegedly mixed poison in his food.

He explained that as soon as Goni started eating, his condition deteriorated.

According to him, the victim was immediately rushed to the State Specialist Hospital where he was given emergency medical attention, but unfortunately he later died when they returned home.

The commissioner of Police immediately deployed men of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to arrest the suspect after the incident was reported by the family of the victim at the GRA Police Station.

He noted that on the arrival of the police, they witnessed large numbers of aggrieved youths in the neighbourhood who stormed the home of the victim with the intention to lynch the suspect but the police were able to bring the situation under control.

He added that the suspect, in her statement, confessed to the alleged crime, noting that she bought the poison from Monday Market when she already made up her mind to kill him.

He said that the case had been registered as culpable homicide before the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions before she would be charged to court.

The suspect, Fatima who was paraded at the command, told NAN that she killed her husband because she was tired of the marriage.

She said: “I never wanted the marriage. Goni was my second husband; I got separated with my first husband because I hate marriage.

“Anytime I woke up with the fact that I am married, it pieces me off. At some point, I had to run to my parent to demand an end to the marriage but they always sent me back, asking me to be patient.

“At some point, two months after I gave birth to my child, I ran away and slept in an uncompleted building for about two weeks. I later returned to my husband’s house.

“Not that he doesn’t treat me well, we are also not quarrelling. We are two in the household, I am his second wife and I have been married to him since 2021. But I just hate when any man comes near me.

“I don’t really know what is wrong with me. Even now that I am speaking to you, I don’t really feel that I was the one who killed him," she said as she broke down in tears.

News Agency Of Nigeria

