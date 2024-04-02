Police arrest 8 after lecturer was found stabbed to death in his office

Some gunmen invaded the office of Lawal on Sunday, March 31, 2024, where he was stabbed with a knife, and hit with a hammer.

Since then, the police were said to have been on the trail of Lawal’s killers.

Speaking on the incident, Borno Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daso Kenneth said the suspects were arrested following a report filed by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the university.

“He reported to police station around 6:30 am that a body was found in the office, and identified as Dr. Abdulkadir Kamal.

“Our men swung into action immediately, cordoned off the scene of the crime, and evacuated the body to hospital for autopsy.

“Although we arrested eight suspects who are in our custody, investigations are ongoing to unravel those behind the act,” Kenneth stated.

The police spokesperson now called on the people within and outside the university community to remain calm as police would do everything possible to fish out the culprits.

On his part, the university’s spokesman, Prof. Danjuma Gambo said Dr. Abdulkadir was murdered in his office, while attending to some pending work when the assailants attacked and killed him.

When asked about a possible connection between his murder and his role as the examination officer, the university’s spokesman explained that the authorities have granted full authority to the police and other security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and provide a detailed report on the incident and its motives.