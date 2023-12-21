ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 2 men in Lagos for making fake drinks inside dirty building

News Agency Of Nigeria

The premises where the fake drinks were produced was flooded with stagnant stinking water.

Suspects arrested in Lagos for making fake drinks [LSPC]

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday.

Hundeyin said the suspects, Imo Lawrence, 35, and Magnus Nwonka, 42, were arrested on Wednesday.

The command's spokesperson said the suspects led officers of Ojo Police Division to their "inconspicuous" multi-room factory.

He said that the premises where the fake drinks were produced was flooded with stagnant stinking water.

Hundeyin also shared a video which showed crates of different drinks, plastic bottles, and bags of sachet water used for the production of the fake drinks in the house.

