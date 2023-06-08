Police arraign teenager over alleged theft of car battery

Rabiu who lives in Dawaki Dakata Quarters, Kano, is facing a one count charge of theft.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abdullahi Wada, told the court that ASP Isaac Bature and his team was on patrol in Dawakin Dakata Quarters around 12:50 a.m., on June 5 when it came across Rabiu holding a car battery suspected to be stolen.

Wada said the policemen saw the defendant roaming the street raising suspicions and was immediately arrested and brought to Dakata police station for further interrogation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that under interrogation he could not give reasonable answer.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, admitted him to bail in the sum of N10,000 with one reliable surety and a blood relation.