Pandemonium as cultists invade Lagos community, vandalize vehicles

Damilare Famuyiwa

The hoodlums reportedly became furious after looking endlessly for a drug dealer in Surulere, Lagos.

There was pandemonium on Sunday, January 15, 2024, in the Ijeshatedo area of Surulere, Lagos State, when some suspected cultists raided the community and vandalized many vehicles.

The hoodlums, who were yet-to-be identified at the time of filing this report, were said to be looking for a drug dealer yesterday.

It was gathered that their inability to find the drug dealer triggered them, such that they became angry, and destroyed vehicles on Ehi and Akewukewe streets in the area.

A source, who spoke on the incident on a condition of anonymity, said all the cars parked on the roadside of both streets were vandalized, adding that the alleged drug dealer was the son of a landlord on Ehi Street.

“It is unfortunate and people are bitter,” he added.

Another resident, who pleaded not-to-be mentioned for security reasons, stated that the state emergency numbers were called before the incident escalated.

“The cultists came around 1am and invaded Ehi and Akewukewe streets. Every vehicle on the two streets was vandalized; windscreens were shattered and I can say this was done to almost 100 vehicles.

“We called the Lagos emergency numbers and they promised that men of the Rapid Response Squad would be there but they didn’t show up, so those cultists had a field day destroying cars.

“Even till now, nobody has shown up; all we are left with are damaged cars; people will have to start counting their losses and see what they can salvage.

“We learnt that those who perpetrated the act were cultists; they came with machetes and guns. People are bitter about the whole thing.

“They actually came for a young man who deals in drugs. When they did not find him, they vented their anger on the cars on the two streets, leaving the owners to bear the pain,” the resident added.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin has confirmed the incident, saying investigation is ongoing on the matter.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
