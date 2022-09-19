RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Osun hunters arrest herbalist for breaking into cemetery to steal body parts

Damilare Famuyiwa

The hunter was arrested while making his way out of the cemetery, where he exhumed a corpse, cutting its head, and bringing out its intestines.

Hunters

Members of the Hunters and Forest Security Service, have arrested one Ismail Adewuyi, a 28-year-old herbalist.

It was gathered that Adewuyi broke into Muslim Cemetery located at Oke Yidi, Ede in Osun State, in the early hours of Saturday, September 17, 2022, to steal the head and intestines of an unknown female corpse.

Luck, however, ran out on him while making his way out of the cemetery, when the hunters spotted him.

Suspicious of Adewuyi’s movement, the hunters laid an ambush and arrested him, after which they found him armed with assorted charms.

According to a community source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, the herbalist, during an interrogation, confessed to exhuming a corpse, cutting the head, and bringing out its intestines.

we heard the noise and few people that could go out saw hunters interrogating a suspect carrying a human head and intestines from a corpse that he exhumed at Muslim Cemetery, Oke Yidi, Ede.

“The suspect was later handed over to the police. Those that arrested him recorded his confession on video. The suspect is with the police,” the source said.

Confirming the arrest, Osun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola stated: “On Saturday around 01:25 am, a member of Nigeria Hunter in Ede, arrested one Adewuyi Ismail aged 28, of Oke-Ola Agbagudu, Ede and brought him to the station with unknown fresh female head and intestines.

“The suspect was arrested at about 1:00 am at Muslim Cemetery, Oke Yidi, Abere road, Ede.”

The police spokesperson added that an investigation is in progress on the matter and the suspect would be prosecuted accordingly.

