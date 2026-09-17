Sims, Samsung mark 33 years of partnership with special anniversary discount

Customers across Nigeria are set to enjoy exceptional value on a wide range of Samsung products as SIMS Nigeria and Samsung officially launch their 33rd Anniversary Promo, celebrating three decades of partnership and a relationship recognised as Africa's Longest Samsung Partnership.

The special anniversary campaign will run from September 16 to September 30, 2026, giving customers an opportunity to enjoy discounts of up to 33% on selected Samsung products at SIMS Digital Centers nationwide and through the SIMS Online platform.

The promotion marks an important milestone in the relationship between both organisations, which has spanned 33 years and played a significant role in making Samsung's innovative technology and consumer electronics available to generations of Nigerian customers.

Over the years, the SIMS and Samsung partnership has continued to evolve alongside changing consumer needs and advancements in technology. From home entertainment and cooling solutions to smart appliances and mobile technology, the partnership has remained focused on delivering genuine products, innovation and quality to Nigerian consumers.

As part of the anniversary celebration, shoppers will have access to attractive offers on a broad selection of Samsung products, including Smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances and smartphones.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Samsung Brand Manager at SIMS Nigeria, Ginika Edeh, described the anniversary as both a celebration of an enduring partnership and an opportunity to give back to customers who have supported the brand over the years.

"Reaching 33 years of partnership is a remarkable achievement for SIMS and Samsung. More importantly, it is an opportunity for us to recognise and reward the customers who have remained part of this journey with us. "It is our way of saying thank you for the trust and loyalty they have shown us over the years," Edeh added.

The SIMS and Samsung 33rd Anniversary Promo will be supported by a nationwide awareness campaign and in-store visibility activities designed to bring the celebration closer to consumers across the country.

Customers visiting SIMS Digital Centres will be able to explore the available Samsung products and take advantage of the anniversary offers during the promo period. Lagos shoppers can also access the offers through the SIMS Online platform.

The anniversary campaign further reinforces SIMS Nigeria's commitment to providing consumers with access to genuine, quality electronics and smart lifestyle products, supported by trusted retail experiences and reliable customer service.

For Samsung, the 33-year milestone represents another chapter in a relationship that has connected the global technology brand with millions of Nigerian consumers through SIMS Nigeria.

Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest SIMS Digital Centre or shop conveniently through the SIMS Online platform to take advantage of the special anniversary offers.

For more information, please contact:

Mehmood Khan: 08093154211

Nathaniel Edoja: 09088194133