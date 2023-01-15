One dead, another rescued with injury in Lagos tanker accident.

Adeseye said that the incident happened at about 4:02 a.m. on Sunday involving a 45,000 litres tanker loaded with diesel, heading towards Oshodi from the Apapa area.

She said that the tanker on motion reportedly fell on a stationed towing van, while negotiating its way out of barriers introduced by unidentified toll collectors on Apapa road.

“The resultant accident was mitigated by the Sari-Iganmu fire crew of the service. However, two male adults were involved. One was rescued alive with varying degrees of injury to the nearest hospital and the other recovered dead,” she said.