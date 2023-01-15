ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

One dead, another rescued with injury in Lagos tanker accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service says one person died and another rescued with injury from a fallen tanker at Otto Wharf Bus Stop, Apapa – Oshodi Expressway, Mile 2, Lagos.

One dead, another rescued with injury in Lagos tanker accident.
One dead, another rescued with injury in Lagos tanker accident.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Adeseye said that the incident happened at about 4:02 a.m. on Sunday involving a 45,000 litres tanker loaded with diesel, heading towards Oshodi from the Apapa area.

She said that the tanker on motion reportedly fell on a stationed towing van, while negotiating its way out of barriers introduced by unidentified toll collectors on Apapa road.

“The resultant accident was mitigated by the Sari-Iganmu fire crew of the service. However, two male adults were involved. One was rescued alive with varying degrees of injury to the nearest hospital and the other recovered dead,” she said.

The Director said the tanker and towing van have been evacuated from the road.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Many feared dead as truck carrying over 70 PDP supporters crashes

Many feared dead as truck carrying over 70 PDP supporters crashes

20,000 members dump APC for PDP in Bauchi State

20,000 members dump APC for PDP in Bauchi State

I'll revamp Ajaokuta, fix other challenges - Atiku assures Kogi voters

I'll revamp Ajaokuta, fix other challenges - Atiku assures Kogi voters

Unsolicited calls to voters won’t stop your defeat - Adelabu tells Makinde

Unsolicited calls to voters won’t stop your defeat - Adelabu tells Makinde

Buhari approves establishment of skill acquisition institute in Borno

Buhari approves establishment of skill acquisition institute in Borno

El-Rufai empowers Kaduna women with N600m in 7 years

El-Rufai empowers Kaduna women with N600m in 7 years

Don’t vote for tribe, vote for character – Obi tells Ondo voters

Don’t vote for tribe, vote for character – Obi tells Ondo voters

Civil war: Buhari, Lawan, others honour fallen heroes in Abuja

Civil war: Buhari, Lawan, others honour fallen heroes in Abuja

199 out of 280 medical doctors in Zamfara are ghost workers - Govt

199 out of 280 medical doctors in Zamfara are ghost workers - Govt

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies in Rivers

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies in Rivers

Sulemana Abdul Samed aka Awuche

I need surgery to stop growing, doctors say it’s in my head - Ghana’s tallest man cries [Video]

10 tips on better oral sex

Avoid oral sex and save yourself from mouth and throat cancers – Doctor warns (video)

Shadrack Frimpong

Assistant Headmaster shot in the eye while attending to nature’s call in a bush at Ekumfi