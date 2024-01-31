ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ondo Amotekun arrests 31 suspects for various crimes in 18 LGAs, deploys personnel to assist Ekiti

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander said that the corps would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

Amotekun officers [OSSG]
Amotekun officers [OSSG]

Recommended articles

Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of the Amotekun corps made this known while parading the suspects before newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

Adeleye said that the suspects were arrested for offences including alleged kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms and those that specialised in breaking into shops and houses. The commander said that the corps would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

He also said that the government was resolute in its determination to ensure that investors, farmers, residents, and commuters moved about freely in the state without apprehension of attacks by hoodlums.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeleye said that the Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led government had directed heads of security agencies in the state to flush out criminals who have been disturbing the peace of the people.

“We want to reassure the good people of Ondo State that Amotekun is intact and we will continue our 24-hour patrol.

“We will continue to track all criminals from the cities to the forest reserves and ensure that travellers are not molested,” he said.

Adeleye also revealed that the command had deployed about 100 personnel to Ekiti State over the kidnapping incident that happened on Monday.

“A couple of hours ago, we had an unfortunate situation in Ekiti State and the Ondo State Governor directed that we should move to the state to assist in the security situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We deployed about 100 personnel to Ekiti State to assist them and we have been there in the last 48 hours, some arrests have been made.

“And investigation is still ongoing on those that we arrested and we will continue to arrest until the perpetrators of such dastardly acts are fished out.

“So, the solution to this insecurity in the country, especially in the southwest, is for the Federal Government to put in place the grassroots state police,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos State allocates ₦550.689 billion for infrastructure in 2024 budget

Lagos State allocates ₦550.689 billion for infrastructure in 2024 budget

CBN cracks down on banks as naira experiences sharp decline

CBN cracks down on banks as naira experiences sharp decline

Lagos State vaccinates 484,761 girls against HPV in 3 months

Lagos State vaccinates 484,761 girls against HPV in 3 months

LASG announces traffic diversion at Marine Bridge for repair till May

LASG announces traffic diversion at Marine Bridge for repair till May

What exit of Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger from ECOWAS means for Nigerians

What exit of Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger from ECOWAS means for Nigerians

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

EFCC uncovers religious sect laundering money for terrorists

EFCC uncovers religious sect laundering money for terrorists

Owerri ex-inmate says 12-year prison term was life-changing, vows to give back to society

Owerri ex-inmate says 12-year prison term was life-changing, vows to give back to society

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song

25-year-old man cuts off father's head, accuses him of changing his destiny

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others face 15 years in jail for massive immigration scam

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others in court for massive immigration scam

Man dies in Ondo hotel after sex romp with girlfriend, police arrests 2 suspects [Naijaloaded]

Man dies in Ondo hotel after sex romp with girlfriend, police arrests 2 suspects

They have been charged to court [Punch]

Lagos couple fakes kidnap to extort ₦5 million from relatives