Ogun Police detain couple over death of man they had a fight with

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, for autopsy.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, SP Omolola Odutola, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Odutola explained that the Divisional Police Officer in the Odeda area of the state on Saturday at 7:00 am received a report of the death of the 45-year-old man.

The spokesperson said that the deceased sustained injuries during a fight that occurred on October 8, 2023, at Osiele Market.

“The altercation took place in the market square between the late Mark Kalu and a couple, Mba Moses, aged 50, and his wife, Florence, aged 40, leading to the death of Kalu,” he said.

“Efforts were initially made by the Babaloja of Osiele and the Igbo Community Leader to mediate and find amicable resolution but these failed.

“However, the suspects have now been taken into custody for a preliminary investigation into the matter,” she said.

She explained that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, for autopsy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

