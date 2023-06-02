The sports category has moved to a new website.
NDLEA parades 24 suspects, seizes 15.6kg of hard drugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Raji advised parents to ensure that they monitored their wards properly and ensure that they kept off drug abuse.

One of them is female.

NDLEA commander in Ondo State, Mr Kayode Raji, said the suspects were arrested during raids on black spots in the state during which 15.6kg of psychotropic substance were seized.

He added that the raids became necessary to ensure peace in the state as drug users usually constituted a nuisance to the state.

In his remarks, Deputy Zonal Commander, Zone J of the NDLEA, Mr Andrew Idele, assured that the NDLEA would rehabilitate those arrested to ensure that they lived better lives.

News Agency Of Nigeria

