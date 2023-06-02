NDLEA parades 24 suspects, seizes 15.6kg of hard drugs

One of them is female.

NDLEA commander in Ondo State, Mr Kayode Raji, said the suspects were arrested during raids on black spots in the state during which 15.6kg of psychotropic substance were seized.

He added that the raids became necessary to ensure peace in the state as drug users usually constituted a nuisance to the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raji advised parents to ensure that they monitored their wards properly and ensure that they kept off drug abuse.