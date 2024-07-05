ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

My wife slaps me at will, man seeking divorce tells court

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akintayo said that there was no marriage to be dissolved between Idowu and Yemisi because the same never existed in the first place.

My wife slaps me at will, man seeking divorce tells court
My wife slaps me at will, man seeking divorce tells court

Recommended articles

Idowu, a resident of No. 25, Okeolode Aremo area of Ibadan lamented that he regretted marrying her.

“My lord, in spite of my relentless endurance in our matrimony, Yemisi remained troublesome.

“In fact, I abandoned the house to her on Dec. 16, 2023, when she violently attacked me at midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ Yemisi slaps me and tears my clothes at will,” he said.

He said that when she was served a notice to appear before the court, she tore the summons and threw it at him.

He tendered the torn clothes and the summons as exhibits.

Responding to the allegations levelled against her, Yemisi stated that she was convinced her husband abandoned her for another wife.

“It is true that there was a midnight fight between both of us in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Idowu’s mother was aware of all that took place, rather than resolve the matter amicably for us, she threatened to deal with me.

“My mother-in-law called in the police and I was arrested,” Yemisi said.

The court’s President, Mrs S.M. Akintayo held that none of the evidence tendered before the court indicated that there was presentation of bride price, which was essential in the validity of a lawful customary marriage in Nigeria.

Akintayo said that there was no marriage to be dissolved between Idowu and Yemisi because the same never existed in the first place.

Contrary to Idowu’s prayers, the president of the court awarded custody of the three children in the union to Yemisi.

ADVERTISEMENT

She directed Yemisi never to deny Idowu access to the children in addition to being jointly responsible for their welfare, education and other necessities.

Akintayo ordered them to go their separate ways from now on.

She also granted the order restraining Yemisi from threatening, harassing, disturbing and interfering in the private life of Idowu henceforth.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No confirmed cholera case in Borno - Official

No confirmed cholera case in Borno - Official

Nigerian students win trophies in debate competitions in Dubai, Indonesia, Singapore

Nigerian students win trophies in debate competitions in Dubai, Indonesia, Singapore

Gov Eno donates fully furnished 2-bedroom apartments to 3 Akwa Ibom widows

Gov Eno donates fully furnished 2-bedroom apartments to 3 Akwa Ibom widows

Alia commends Tinubu as FG begins construction of 250-housing unit in Benue

Alia commends Tinubu as FG begins construction of 250-housing unit in Benue

Wike presents 50 operational vehicles to security agencies to combat crime in FCT

Wike presents 50 operational vehicles to security agencies to combat crime in FCT

How Nigerian Binance users transact business using fictitious names – CBN director

How Nigerian Binance users transact business using fictitious names – CBN director

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders final forfeiture of Maina’s property over ₦2bn pension fraud

Court orders final forfeiture of Maina’s property over ₦2bn pension fraud

I'm hoping for stronger ties with Nigeria - Obi greets new UK PM, Starmer

I'm hoping for stronger ties with Nigeria - Obi greets new UK PM, Starmer

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bayelsa man to spend 14 years in prison for raping, impregnating his daughter [The GuardianNG]

Bayelsa man to spend 14 years in prison for raping, impregnating his daughter

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect

Gunmen shoot driver, kidnap another on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway (PM News)

Unknown gunmen shoot driver, kidnap another on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway

He was seen locking lips with his brides in a viral video [Tori News]

Man sparks mixed reactions as he marries 2 women on the same day in Kogi