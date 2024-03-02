ADVERTISEMENT
My husband follows anything under skirt, wife begs for divorce

News Agency Of Nigeria

The presiding judge advised the couple to explore reconciliation and adjourned the matter until March 7, for a report of settlement or hearing.

She is accusing him of “following everything under the skirt”.

Jane, who is seeking a divorce, said that her husband is hot-tempered, wicked, and has a bad attitude of getting drunk and following different women or anything under the skirt.

The petitioner alleged that her husband had been trying to get her out of the way by killing her.

She also told the court that her husband passes nights outside their matrimonial home.

“My husband always sleeps outside our matrimonial home with small girls leaving me and the children in danger.

“I have done all I can to make the respondent change from that life, but he has refused to change. It is on these grounds that I seek to divorce him,” She said.

The respondent, Monday, who is a driver, however, denied all the allegations.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, advised the couple to explore reconciliation and adjourned the matter until March 7, for a report of settlement or hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

