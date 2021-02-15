A former court official in Oyo State has been jailed for fraud, her third conviction in less than three years.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reported that Mutiat Omobola Adio earned her latest conviction on Friday, February 12, 2021 for obtaining money by false pretense and issuing a dud cheque.

The former Deputy Chief Registrar of the Oyo State High Court allegedly obtained a 2000 Model Toyota Pathfinder SUV, valued at N1.5 million, and issued a check that was dishonoured by the bank for insufficient funds in her account.

The EFCC said her offences contravened Sections 419 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000, and Section 1 (1) (b) of the Dishonored Cheque (Offences) Act, Cap. D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Justice Owolabi sentenced her to three years imprisonment after the convict changed her 'not guilty' plea to 'guilty'.

She was also ordered to repay her victim the sum of N500,000 in addition to the N1 million she has already repaid.

The EFCC noted that Adio has similarly been sentenced to seven years in prison in May 2018 for obtaining N9.2 million from one Abiodun Olonade by false pretence, and sentenced to five years in prison in March 2020 for stealing N22.4 million from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.