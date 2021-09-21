Friday nights in the Big Brother Shine Ya Eye house have become viewers' favourite as we get to party along with the housemates by the jacuzzi.
Mr. Dowell's hosts BBNaija jacuzzi party
Fans were not left out as Mr. Dowell's also shared these unique recipes with followers on social media.
Last Friday was an exciting blend of music, water-fights and dancing as Mr. Dowell's, the spirit of true friendship, surprised Big Brother Naija housemates with uniquely curated boxes containing a mixology kit as well as ingredients for customized cocktails complete with a recipe.
Fans were not left out as Mr. Dowell's also shared these unique recipes with followers on social media.
BBN fans flocked the page to show support by voting unique cocktail recipes, inspired by their favourite housemates including; Pere's General Stunner, Cross's Apple Bite, Liquorose's Whisky Sour, and WhiteMoney's Pineapple Boubon.
Checkout all the recipes below and follow @mrdowellsng to discover more playful cocktail recipes you can recreate.
#FeaturebyMr.Dowell's
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng