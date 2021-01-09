Moyo Thomas, the lady accused of having an affair with Adam Nuru, the Managing Director of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and having two kid for him has described the allegation against her as false.

Moyo’s late husband, Tunde Thomas was reported to have died as a result of the trauma he suffered after his wife allegedly told him that he is not the father of their two kids.

For days, the allegations of infidelity and paternity fraud against Moyo and Nuru trended on social media as their pictures and that of the kids fueled the conversation on Twitter.

However, in her reaction to the allegations, Moyo in a statement said it is malicious for anyone to allege that she told Thomas that the kids were not his.

She also said the children still bear Thomas’ name, adding that despite their separation, they didn't allow their differences to affect the children.

The statement reads, “I write in reference to all the allegations and accusations that have recently been making the rounds on the internet and various social media platforms. I have refrained from responding to this matter for various reasons, one of which is to preserve Tunde’s memories who departed to be with his maker on December 16, 2020. Memories, not only to me, but to his children, who are still young, and to everybody who had a relationship with him.

“Just like any marriage, Tunde and I had a lot of differences in our marriage, some of which even led to police intervention. But I remain committed to keeping only positive memories of him. No one can ever understand what transpired between us or what each of us experienced in the marriage; as they say, it is he who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. In all of it, I never for once wished him bad. His untimely and sudden death is still a shock to me as it is to many others.

“On no occasion did I ever tell him he was not the father of our two children. Therefore, it is deliberate falsehood and certainly malicious to allege and insinuate that I informed him that the children are not his. The children still bear his name. Only God knows why he died in an untimely period. It is not in my place, or anyone’s place to play God and talk with certainty about the cause of his death, without proven medical facts.

“Despite our separation, we never allowed our differences to affect the relationships we respectively have with the children. He still had conversations with the children like any father until his sudden and unfortunate death. It is quite sad and disheartening to see the pictures of these innocent children splashed all over the internet with very disparaging and weird comments.

“I do wish his family and friends the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss and I ask that we all be allowed to grieve his loss in peace. He has now been laid to rest and we implore all and sundry to please respect our privacy and allow those grieving his loss, including the children and I, to do so in peace.”

Meanwhile, Nuru, the embattled Managing Director of FCMB has decided to go on leave for a proper investigation into the allegation against him.