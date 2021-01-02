Tunde Thomas, a 45-year-old man reportedly died recently after his wife, Moyo Thomas informed his that their two kids belong to her boss at the First City Monument Bank.

Since the news broke on social media on Friday, January 1, 2020, the Managing Director of the bank, Adam Nuru has been at the centre of the scandal.

Nuru’s alleged affair with a former employee of the bank, Moyo reportedly produced two kids.

After realising that the two children he thought belonged to him were fathered by his wife’s boss, Tunde suffered a stroke and later died from cardiac arrest and depression on December 16, 2020.

According to the petition against Moyo and Nuru, Tunde’s wife allegedly informed her husband that she was leaving Nigeria for the United States with the kids, only to call him upon arrival that the children did not belong to him.

Reacting to the scandal, the FCMB Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Diran Olojo in a statement said the bank is aware of the allegations against the MD.

He added that added that the bank’s board of directors had started reviewing the matter and that its findings would be disclosed in due course.

The statement reads, “We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, Adam Nuru, a former employee, Ms Moyo Thomas, and her deceased ex-husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.

“Our Board of Directors are reviewing all aspects of this report and once they are done with their review, we will revert to you.”

Meanwhile, over 1400 people have signed a petition asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sack Nuru.