Aleshinloye was accused of hitting the deceased with a plank for allegedly stealing electrical appliances from a house.

He committed the offence on December 22, 2018 in Powerline area of Ikorodu, Lagos in company of several others now at large.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye told the court that the suspect alongside others took justice in their hand and didn't inform the police.

"My Lord, they accused the deceased of stealing some equipment which were not even found on him and ended up beating him to death.

"They didn't call the police, they just administered jungle justice to the deceased," he said.

Olaluwoye said his offence contravened Sections 222 and 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In his ruling, the magistrate, Oluwatoyin Oghere, remanded Aleshinloye and ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. The case was adjourned till April 10.