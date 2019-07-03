Due to the epileptic condition of his son, a Ghanaian man identified as Mallam Abass Abdulai reportedly locked up his 23 year-old son, Basty in a room for 20 years.

According to Myjoyonline, a news platform in Ghana, Basty has lived most of his life in a locked room, where he eats, sleeps and defecates.

It’s also said that Basty receives his food and water through a window, which serves as his only source of light.

His father, Mallam Abas was reported to have said that the family decided to isolate him because of his condition.

According to Myjoyonline, Mallam Abass said Basty suffers from epilepsy and is unable to independently think for himself, understand what he is told or take care of himself.

He added that he restricted him to a room because defecates anywhere and to also prevent him from being attacked in the open by his epilepsy.

Asked about his mother, Mallam Abas said she abandoned Basty when he was just 18 months old, He added that Basty was raised by his late grandmother.