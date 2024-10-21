ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man fleeing police’s arrest dies after falling into Lagos canal

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man reportedly fell into a canal while he was trying to escape some policemen who labeled him a fraudster.

Man fleeing police’s arrest dies after falling into Lagos canal
Man fleeing police’s arrest dies after falling into Lagos canal

Recommended articles

The incident occurred when the victim, who was reportedly targeted due to his tattoos, was pursued by plainclothes officers.

After a brief confrontation, the man fell into the canal while attempting to evade capture, and despite being rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), he later succumbed to his injuries.

Reports emerged on social media from a woman named Omorhemi, a friend of the deceased's wife, who shared details of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a series of posts, she claimed that the police officers stopped the man, searched him, and accused him of being involved in internet fraud based on his tattoos.

She stated that when the officers attempted to intimidate him with guns, the man began to move away, eventually running from them.

Eyewitnesses reportedly saw him slip and fall into the canal, where he was later found unconscious.

The victim's condition worsened, and he was transferred to the hospital, where he passed away late Wednesday night.

Omorhemi expressed her distress on social media, explaining that the wife had gone to the police station to report the incident but was met with a dismissive response.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the officers questioned whether they were responsible for pushing him into the canal. At that time, the wife was too distraught to engage further, focusing on her husband's care.

In a follow-up post on Friday, Omorhemi claimed that two officers involved in the chase had been detained at Area M police station, with the support of eyewitnesses and the local police leadership.

She thanked those who helped identify the officers.

When contacted for confirmation, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, initially stated that the police had not received a formal report about the incident, although he acknowledged the ongoing investigation.

He assured the public that efforts were being made to verify the details of the case, and called on anyone with additional information to come forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Friday afternoon, however, Hundeyin confirmed that the officers had been detained.

The investigation into the events surrounding the death is still ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information from witnesses.

The case has sparked concern over police conduct, particularly the use of excessive force during arrests, and has drawn attention to the need for accountability.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Traders Point to High Transport Costs as the Reason for Expensive Food Prices

Traders Point to High Transport Costs as the Reason for Expensive Food Prices

Staying Out of School Could Lead to Boko Haram Recruitment, Obasanjo Warns

Staying Out of School Could Lead to Boko Haram Recruitment, Obasanjo Warns

Join politics to decide your fate – Otti tells youths

Join politics to decide your fate – Otti tells youths

Nigerians Struggle as Rising Cooking Gas Prices Hit Purchasing Power

Nigerians Struggle as Rising Cooking Gas Prices Hit Purchasing Power

Sentz Shines at FUTA's Trust Wallet Event, Showcasing Instant Solutions for Cross-Border Payments

Sentz Shines at FUTA's Trust Wallet Event, Showcasing Instant Solutions for Cross-Border Payments

Fuel Crisis: Nigerians abandon cars as daily petrol consumption drops by 92%

Fuel Crisis: Nigerians abandon cars as daily petrol consumption drops by 92%

Chewing sticks replace toothpaste as Nigerians struggle with economic hardship

Chewing sticks replace toothpaste as Nigerians struggle with economic hardship

Civil War: Obi responds to attacks for congratulating Gowon at 90

Civil War: Obi responds to attacks for congratulating Gowon at 90

APC has strategy to capture all South-West states but I won't reveal it - Ganduje

APC has strategy to capture all South-West states but I won't reveal it - Ganduje

Pulse Sports

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Teenager bags 7-month jail term for stealing phones, shoes worth ₦1.2m

Teenager bags 7-month jail term for stealing phones, shoes worth ₦1.2m

5 men disguise as women with charms to defraud people of money

Police capture 5 men disguising as women with charms to defraud people of money

Juanita Bynum

10 richest female pastors in the world in 2024: see their net worth

Panic in Ogun private university as labourer dies of electrocution

Panic in Ogun private university as labourer dies of electrocution