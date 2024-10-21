Man fleeing police’s arrest dies after falling into Lagos canal

The incident occurred when the victim, who was reportedly targeted due to his tattoos, was pursued by plainclothes officers.

After a brief confrontation, the man fell into the canal while attempting to evade capture, and despite being rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), he later succumbed to his injuries.

Reports emerged on social media from a woman named Omorhemi, a friend of the deceased's wife, who shared details of the incident.

In a series of posts, she claimed that the police officers stopped the man, searched him, and accused him of being involved in internet fraud based on his tattoos.

She stated that when the officers attempted to intimidate him with guns, the man began to move away, eventually running from them.

Eyewitnesses reportedly saw him slip and fall into the canal, where he was later found unconscious.

The victim's condition worsened, and he was transferred to the hospital, where he passed away late Wednesday night.

Omorhemi expressed her distress on social media, explaining that the wife had gone to the police station to report the incident but was met with a dismissive response.

She said the officers questioned whether they were responsible for pushing him into the canal. At that time, the wife was too distraught to engage further, focusing on her husband's care.

In a follow-up post on Friday, Omorhemi claimed that two officers involved in the chase had been detained at Area M police station, with the support of eyewitnesses and the local police leadership.

She thanked those who helped identify the officers.

When contacted for confirmation, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, initially stated that the police had not received a formal report about the incident, although he acknowledged the ongoing investigation.

He assured the public that efforts were being made to verify the details of the case, and called on anyone with additional information to come forward.

By Friday afternoon, however, Hundeyin confirmed that the officers had been detained.

The investigation into the events surrounding the death is still ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information from witnesses.