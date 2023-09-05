Man dragged to court for attempting to kill site owner in Lagos

The defendant was arraigned on two counts of assault and a breach of peace. Revealing to the court what transpired, police prosecutor Haruna Magaji said Alli and the defendant had a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue some time ago.

Owing to this, Olasege visited Alli’s construction site and started stoning his workers when he could not find them. According to Magaji, when Alli arrived at the scene, the defendant stabbed him with a knife on the left side of his face and stomach.

The police prosecutor, who recalled that the incident happened on August 12, 2023, around 12 noon at Bishop Oluwole Street, Lagos State, argued that the offence contravenes and is punishable under Sections 168(d) and 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That you, Marcus Olasege, on August 12, 2023, around 12noon, at a site in Bishop Oluwole Street, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did assault one Mohammed Alli by using knife to stab him on the left side of his face and stomach which caused blood to be gushing out and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015,” the charge read partly.