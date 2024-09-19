Man discloses why he ventured into gun-running in Bauchi

The arrests were made during a significant operation by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal firearms in the region.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Abuja, Mato recounted the circumstances that led him into the world of arms trafficking. He revealed that his first experience with firearms occurred in 2015 when Boko Haram militants attacked his community in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.

In reaction, local youths and security personnel successfully repelled the attackers, who fled, leaving behind vehicles filled with ammunition.

Mato explained, "I got this gun after some Boko Haram members attacked my community two days after the 2015 elections. The youths and security agents chased them off, which forced them to abandon their vehicle."

Before the vehicle was set ablaze by the community members, Mato seized the opportunity to collect a bag containing a firearm and ammunition. However, he later found himself in a precarious situation. Faced with financial difficulties, Mato made the regrettable decision to sell the stolen weapons.

"I decided to sell the gun because of family challenges. I know that it is criminal to possess prohibited firearms, but I did not intend to become a criminal," he admitted.

Mato expressed remorse for his actions, using his experience as a cautionary tale.

He urged others who might be considering involvement in gun-running to reconsider, stating, "This business may appear lucrative at first glance, but once you get involved, you will realize it brings nothing but suffering and legal repercussions."

He encouraged those in the trade to surrender their weapons to authorities. Speaking on Mato’s arrest, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumiuyiwa Adejobi said Mato was identified as the leader of the gun-running syndicate.

Adejobi highlighted the police's commitment to dismantling such criminal networks, stating, "Our operatives have made significant strides in combating various forms of violent crime across the country, including the disruption of this gun-running syndicate operating in the Bauchi-Plateau region."