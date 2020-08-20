Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

Kumapayi noted that the accident, which occurred around 9.p.m., was caused by speeding and loss of control.

The FRSC boss noted that four male adults were involved in the accident and one of them died in the crash.

“The crash involved a red coloured Mark trailer with enlistment number JJT206ZY and a shuttle bus with registration number NEN04XQ.

“According to witnesses, the trailer driver was on excessive speed leading to loss of control.

“One of the passengers died instantly. The other three injured victims were rushed to Amaku General Hospital in Awka by FRSC rescue team for medical attention,” he said

Kumapayi said that the the driver of the trailer had be handed over to the police for further investigations.

While condoling with the families of the dead, he warned motorists against speeding, especially within built-up areas.