Man arrested for robbing and raping lady at gunpoint in Ondo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect disguised as a good samaritan to offer help to his victim, who was stranded.

He robbed her of ₦102,000, and raped her in an isolated area [The Guardian]
He robbed her of ₦102,000, and raped her in an isolated area [The Guardian]

The suspect’s arrest was disclosed by the state command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who said that the arrest follows a complaint of rape and armed robbery lodged at the station by one of the suspect’s victims.

She explained that the suspect pretended to be a good samaritan who volunteered to help one of his victims who was stranded before carrying out his evil acts.

He robbed his victim of the sum of ₦102, 000, her phone, and raped her at gunpoint on the way in an isolated area.

“He was later arrested by police operatives of the command on routine patrol. During interrogation, he confessed to have robbed many people of their belongings and valuables in the past.

“Four of his victims were contacted through their recovered phones from the suspect, and they all identified him to have attacked and robbed them of their belongings.

“The suspect will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation.” Odunlami-Omisanya said.

The police spokesperson added that exhibits recovered from the suspect include a black unregistered TVS ladies motorcycle, one cut-to-size gun with bullets, six mobile phones and a POS machine.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

