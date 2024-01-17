UCH calls out off-duty workers to attend to Ibadan explosion victims

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the move was as a result of the high number of those injured during Tuesday's explosion who were brought to the hospital.

A health worker, who confirmed this to NAN but asked for anonymity, said the UCH authorities directed them to report at the hospital to attend to the victims.

"They said more hands were needed to attend to those being brought in, and they were not sure of the number that can still come in later during the evening or early in the morning of Wednesday," the worker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another UCH staff also said the hospital authorities were particularly worried about those who might come in for admission as a result of the explosion's "after effects."

"I'm sure it is not about those from the immediate effects. There are those who are likely to suffer from shocks, given that the first reports about the incident indicated that there was an earth tremor. These include those with high blood pressure and are hypertensive.

"Those with injuries from the buildings can be determined, but you cannot tell about those who got hurt after hearing news of the explosion or seeing its effect," the health worker said.

Meanwhile, NAN gathered that the boarding school belonging to All Souls School at Bodija area of the city suffered casualties. Some of the affected victims were being moved to UCH for urgent medical attention as at Tuesday night.

However, the Director of Public Relations, University of Ibadan, Joke Akinpelu, has denied that some buildings in the institution collapsed as a result of the explosion.

ADVERTISEMENT