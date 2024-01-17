ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UCH calls out off-duty workers to attend to Ibadan explosion victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The hospital also said no building in the institution collapsed as has been reported online.

University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan (image used for illustration [Guardian]
University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan (image used for illustration [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the move was as a result of the high number of those injured during Tuesday's explosion who were brought to the hospital.

A health worker, who confirmed this to NAN but asked for anonymity, said the UCH authorities directed them to report at the hospital to attend to the victims.

"They said more hands were needed to attend to those being brought in, and they were not sure of the number that can still come in later during the evening or early in the morning of Wednesday," the worker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another UCH staff also said the hospital authorities were particularly worried about those who might come in for admission as a result of the explosion's "after effects."

"I'm sure it is not about those from the immediate effects. There are those who are likely to suffer from shocks, given that the first reports about the incident indicated that there was an earth tremor. These include those with high blood pressure and are hypertensive.

"Those with injuries from the buildings can be determined, but you cannot tell about those who got hurt after hearing news of the explosion or seeing its effect," the health worker said.

Meanwhile, NAN gathered that the boarding school belonging to All Souls School at Bodija area of the city suffered casualties. Some of the affected victims were being moved to UCH for urgent medical attention as at Tuesday night.

However, the Director of Public Relations, University of Ibadan, Joke Akinpelu, has denied that some buildings in the institution collapsed as a result of the explosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There was nothing of such in the University of Ibadan. No building collapse has been recorded here," Akinpelu told NAN.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyo Police not yet sure what caused worrying Ibadan explosion

Oyo Police not yet sure what caused worrying Ibadan explosion

UCH calls out off-duty workers to attend to Ibadan explosion victims

UCH calls out off-duty workers to attend to Ibadan explosion victims

Hours after explosion, government yet to understand what happened in Ibadan

Hours after explosion, government yet to understand what happened in Ibadan

Tinubu thanks Buhari for not interfering in his government

Tinubu thanks Buhari for not interfering in his government

We won't rest until we stamp you out - Tinubu vows to deal with bandits

We won't rest until we stamp you out - Tinubu vows to deal with bandits

Lagos women, hairstylists cry over high cost of hair attachments

Lagos women, hairstylists cry over high cost of hair attachments

Tinubu vows to keep developing Nigeria from where Buhari stopped

Tinubu vows to keep developing Nigeria from where Buhari stopped

KTIRS sets ₦40 billion IGR target for 2024 fiscal year in Katsina

KTIRS sets ₦40 billion IGR target for 2024 fiscal year in Katsina

Kogi assembly screens, confirms Yahaya Bello’s nominees for state agencies

Kogi assembly screens, confirms Yahaya Bello’s nominees for state agencies

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue govt to construct 2 overhead bridges in Makurdi

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

PSC Commissioner urges Gov Otti to maintain adequate security in the state

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja [NAN]

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents laud Supreme Court verdict [Daily Trust]

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict