Explosion rocks Ibadan, cause currently unknown

Bayo Wahab

The sound of the blast was heard in many areas of the city.

Fire scene. [Punch]
The sound of the explosion was heard in many areas of the city including UI, Bodija, Akobo, Mokola and Secretariat.

At the time of filing this report, the cause of the explosion has not yet been ascertained.

Videos shared on Twitter showed some of the areas affected by the blast. Some of the videos showed a lot of houses in ruins due to the impact of the explosion.

While the exact location where the explosion happened has not been established, the Government of Oyo State has urged residents to be calm.

The state government in a tweet said it is "Aware of reports of an explosion in Ibadan. Residents are urged to remain calm as security agencies are investigating this to determine the source and cause of the incident."

In another tweet, the Oyo State Government assured residents that relevant agencies have been deployed to the scene of the incident to carry out search and rescue operations.

However, the state government did not state the location of the explosion in its updates.

Also providing updates on the incident, the Oyo State Police Command said the explosion happened around Dejo Oyelese Street in the Bodija area of Ibadan around 7:44 pm.

According to the police, the cause of the explosion and the number of casualties, dead or Injured are not immediately known.

