Oyo Police not yet sure what caused worrying Ibadan explosion

The command's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adewale Osifeso, in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan said the cause of the explosion was yet unknown.

"Also, no casualty can be confirmed for now. But the search continues," he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosion was recorded to have happened around 7:44 pm at Dejo Oyelese Street in the Bodija area of Ibadan.

The PPRO disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebola Hamzat, has already in the company of some senior officers and other responders conducted an on-the-spot assessment.

"The Commissioner and the other officers have been at the forefront of rescue operations. The Oyo State Police Command has also deployed armed and plain-cloth officers to forestall any breakdown of law and order. So, updates are coming up soon," he assured.

NAN reports that some early reports had speculated that the incident was a plane crash, while some said it was an earth tremor occurrence.