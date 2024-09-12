ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lawmaker's wife faces criticism for 'empowering' youths with sugarcane

Nurudeen Shotayo

The opposition has called on the lawmaker to account for his actions in the National Assembly, including the tangible development initiatives in his constituencies.

Lawmaker's wife faces criticism for 'empowering' youths with sugarcane
Lawmaker's wife faces criticism for 'empowering' youths with sugarcane

Recommended articles

Aliyu, representing Bauchi Federal Constituency of Bauchi State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is a first-time member of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the sugarcane distribution by his wife was said to be part of an empowerment initiative for youths in his constituency.

Pictures from the event, which circulated on social media, showed the lawmaker's wife handing a bunch of sugarcane sticks to children who should be in their early teens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the date and place where the event took place couldn't be ascertained, the development has received hordes of condemnations from many Nigerians who described Mrs Garu's action as ridiculous.

Reacting to the incident, the Bauchi State Chapter of the People's Redemption Party (PRP), expressed disappointment.

In a statement by its State Secretary, Abdulazeez Haruna, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, the PRP said the people of Bauchi deserved more than just handouts and superficial gestures.

“This gesture falls short of the expected standard of representation for the good people of Bauchi Federal Constituency.

“As a party, we believe that genuine representation goes beyond mere tokenism and selective empowerment programs. The people of Bauchi Local Government Area/Federal Constituency deserve more than just meagre handouts and superficial gestures. They deserve meaningful developmental initiatives that address their pressing needs and concerns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition also called on the lawmaker to account for his actions in the National Assembly, including the tangible development initiatives in his constituencies.

“We are calling on Hon. Aliyu Garu to account for his actions and inactions in the National Assembly. Specifically, we demand to know what tangible developmental initiatives he has brought to the people of Bauchi Local Government Area since his election. How many bills has he sponsored that have positively impacted the lives of the people? What concrete projects has he initiated or supported to improve the welfare and livelihoods of the constituents?

“We urge Hon. Aliyu Garu to demonstrate his commitment to serving the people by working towards tangible benefits that transcend mere tokenism and handouts. We also call on the people of Bauchi Local Government Area/Federal Constituency to hold their representative accountable for his actions or lack thereof. It is time for a change in representation that truly reflects the aspirations and needs of our constituents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we stand ready to provide a more effective and people-centred representation to the good people of Bauchi Local Government Area in particular and Bauchi State at large, we equally demand better representation from Hon. Aliyu Garu and all other public office holders who have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving the people,” Haruna added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC confirms participation in Kano LG elections

APC confirms participation in Kano LG elections

My agricultural programme would’ve further enhanced food sufficiency – Obasanjo

My agricultural programme would’ve further enhanced food sufficiency – Obasanjo

Service your vehicles regularly to avoid accidents - Police urge Nigerians

Service your vehicles regularly to avoid accidents - Police urge Nigerians

New digital literacy solution emerges to save Nigerian teachers, students

New digital literacy solution emerges to save Nigerian teachers, students

His 42-year reign was remarkable - Tinubu mourns Osun monarch

His 42-year reign was remarkable - Tinubu mourns Osun monarch

Maiduguri flood may worsen Nigeria's food insecurity - Refugee commission

Maiduguri flood may worsen Nigeria's food insecurity - Refugee commission

Nigerian youths cry out over economic hardship

Nigerian youths cry out over economic hardship

Protect your votes on Sept 21, Otti tells Labour Party supporters in Edo

Protect your votes on Sept 21, Otti tells Labour Party supporters in Edo

Edo Assembly kicks as IGP suspends local security outfit ahead guber poll

Edo Assembly kicks as IGP suspends local security outfit ahead guber poll

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The missing Customs officer, Abubakar Maliki [Punch]

Daughter of missing Kano Customs officer demands answers from service

The victim, Idowu Christianah (left) and the suspect, Adeleye Ayomide (right) [Gistreel]

OOU student kidnaps lady friend, kills her after collecting ransom

About 40% of our population watches Nollywood movies - Jamaican driver

About 40% of our population watches Nollywood movies - Jamaican driver

4 men break into house, steal gas cooker, mattress, other goods worth ₦2.6m

4 men break into house, steal gas cooker, mattress, other goods worth ₦2.6m