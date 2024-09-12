Lawmaker's wife faces criticism for 'empowering' youths with sugarcane

Aliyu, representing Bauchi Federal Constituency of Bauchi State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is a first-time member of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the sugarcane distribution by his wife was said to be part of an empowerment initiative for youths in his constituency.

Pictures from the event, which circulated on social media, showed the lawmaker's wife handing a bunch of sugarcane sticks to children who should be in their early teens.

Though the date and place where the event took place couldn't be ascertained, the development has received hordes of condemnations from many Nigerians who described Mrs Garu's action as ridiculous.

Reacting to the incident, the Bauchi State Chapter of the People's Redemption Party (PRP), expressed disappointment.

In a statement by its State Secretary, Abdulazeez Haruna, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, the PRP said the people of Bauchi deserved more than just handouts and superficial gestures.

“This gesture falls short of the expected standard of representation for the good people of Bauchi Federal Constituency.

“As a party, we believe that genuine representation goes beyond mere tokenism and selective empowerment programs. The people of Bauchi Local Government Area/Federal Constituency deserve more than just meagre handouts and superficial gestures. They deserve meaningful developmental initiatives that address their pressing needs and concerns.”

Opposition demands accountability from lawmaker

The opposition also called on the lawmaker to account for his actions in the National Assembly, including the tangible development initiatives in his constituencies.

“We are calling on Hon. Aliyu Garu to account for his actions and inactions in the National Assembly. Specifically, we demand to know what tangible developmental initiatives he has brought to the people of Bauchi Local Government Area since his election. How many bills has he sponsored that have positively impacted the lives of the people? What concrete projects has he initiated or supported to improve the welfare and livelihoods of the constituents?

“We urge Hon. Aliyu Garu to demonstrate his commitment to serving the people by working towards tangible benefits that transcend mere tokenism and handouts. We also call on the people of Bauchi Local Government Area/Federal Constituency to hold their representative accountable for his actions or lack thereof. It is time for a change in representation that truly reflects the aspirations and needs of our constituents.

