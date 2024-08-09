ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Federal Govt distributes rice seeds worth ₦30m to 150 women farmers in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 150 farmers identified to benefit from the intervention belong to 30 clusters across the state.

Some of the women farmers in Niger on Friday who benefitted from the Federal Government’s free rice seeds and rice kits displaying the items with a banner [NAN]
Some of the women farmers in Niger on Friday who benefitted from the Federal Government’s free rice seeds and rice kits displaying the items with a banner [NAN]

Recommended articles

Dr Ladan Suleiman, the State Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the distribution exercise on Friday in Minna.

“The distribution of these packs and rice seeds are a significant step towards mitigating the adverse effects of fuel subsidy removal on local farmers.

“It also aligns with the federal government’s vision of achieving food security across Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The presence of key stakeholders and the positive reception of this initiative underscore the importance of continued support for the agricultural sector, particularly in challenging economic times,” he said.

Suleiman said that the 150 farmers identified to benefit from the intervention belong to 30 clusters across the state. He explained that the farmers were carefully selected based on criteria set by the ministry, ensuring that vulnerable ones among them received the assistance.

The coordinator said that under the rice kit arrangement, each farmer would get one Npk fertiliser, one urea fertiliser, two litres of herbicides, two litres of insecticides and 10kg of improved rice seeds.

He noted that the ministry was committed to providing necessary assistance to farmers, ensuring that Nigeria’s agricultural sector thrives, and food security is sustained.

According to him, this initiative is part of the broader national effort to support local agriculture and ensure the stability of food production in the country. Also speaking, Alhaji Shehu Galadima, Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in the state urged the beneficiaries to utilise the inputs to enhance rice production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galadima who was represented by the state organising Secretary of AFAN, Umaru Danasabe, appreciated the federal government’s commitment to supporting farmers during these challenging times.

Also speaking, Helen Shaba, the State Coordinator of the Nigerian Women in Agriculture, emphasised the critical role of women in achieving food security and encouraged the female farmers present to utilise the inputs effectively.

Shaba praised the government for consistently supporting the agricultural sector, particularly empowering women farmers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court transfers El-Rufai’s ₦423bn fraud Case, block bid to halt proceedings

Court transfers El-Rufai’s ₦423bn fraud Case, block bid to halt proceedings

Lagos Govt to create committee to control sales of herbal drugs on social media

Lagos Govt to create committee to control sales of herbal drugs on social media

Navy officer who rescued 59 from sinking vessel dies in dangerous operation

Navy officer who rescued 59 from sinking vessel dies in dangerous operation

FG should take youth concerns seriously, not treat them with levity - Obsanjo

FG should take youth concerns seriously, not treat them with levity - Obsanjo

Heavy security reinforced as Osun-Osogbo festival reaches finale

Heavy security reinforced as Osun-Osogbo festival reaches finale

Kano govt hits Ganduje with fresh ₦57.4bn fraud charge

Kano govt hits Ganduje with fresh ₦57.4bn fraud charge

Federal Govt distributes rice seeds worth ₦30m to 150 women farmers in Niger

Federal Govt distributes rice seeds worth ₦30m to 150 women farmers in Niger

Why INEC can’t conduct LG polls - Council boss cites past controversies

Why INEC can’t conduct LG polls - Council boss cites past controversies

#EndBadGovernance organisers declare 1 million-man protest nationwide

#EndBadGovernance organisers declare 1 million-man protest nationwide

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A mother breastfeeding her child [YES! Magazine]

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State [Twitter:@KBStGovt]

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters [NAN]

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs