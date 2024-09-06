Zamfara Govt denies 'paying huge funds' to bandit leaders

The state government disowned some documents being circulated which insinuated that it had released huge funds to some bandits’ kingpins for dialogue in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Nakwada who addressed newsmen in Gusau on Thursday said the documents “were not only fake but also mischievous, misleading, malicious and false.”

Nakwada said that the information was completely false and the documents with his signature and other top government officials being circulated by some social media outlets were forged.

He said the security agencies had been properly briefed and were on trial to track down the social media source.

The official also faulted the claims that money was paid to some media promoters under the guise of “reconciliation efforts” from the state Security Trust Fund.

“This is very crucial that we address this matter with transparency and urgency.

“Ordinarily, we should have ignored this, like we have ignored many other fabricated lies aimed at distracting the administration of Gov. Dauda Lawal from its commitment in rescuing and rebuilding the state.

“But due to the sensitivity of the security, which remains one of the priorities of this administration, we are compelled to make some clarifications,” the SSG said.

Nakwada said to set the records straight, the purported memo allegedly said to have originated from his office to Gov. Dauda Lawal was entirely fake and mischievous.

“The state government has consistently announced its firm stance against negotiating with the bandits and terrorists.

“We still maintain the position that we will not negotiate with terrorists.

Our administration has been unequivocal in its approach to addressing the security challenges facing our state,” Nakwada explained.

He said the state government had implemented strategic measures to combat the menace of banditry, adding that the efforts were always guided by integrity, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of people.

“The fabricated document and the baseless claims it contains are not only distracting but also an attempt to erode the trust and confidence that the people of Zamfara have on Gov Lawal’s administration to restore peace and order,” he said.

The SSG recalled that the previous administrations had tried dialogue with bandits and it did not succeed.

“Unfortunately, the dialogue not only fail, but also complicated the problem by empowering these terrorists to become more daring which is backfiring today.

“How can we continue to repeat the same thing and expect different results.

“We believe that the fake memo is part of the sinister attempts to undermine what we are making towards achieving lasting peace and security across the lengths and breadths of the state.

“On behalf of Zamfara government, I am using this medium to call on the general public to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to the deceitful tactics employed by those who wish to derail our mission,” Nakwada added.

The SSG stressed the need for Zamfara people to stay united to face the challenges head-on, observing that their collective resolve was the cornerstone of strength and success.

He recalled that the state government had introduced Community Protection Guards, also known as Askarawa to assist the conventional security forces in the fight against banditry.

“We have been collaborating and sharing intelligence with all security establishments including law enforcement agencies in the state to prosecute this fight.

“Additionally, we have fortified our technical capabilities by deploying advanced surveillance systems and communication tools, which have significantly enhanced our ability to detect and respond to threats in real-time.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Gov. Lawal, I commend the efforts of our gallant security agencies for the sacrifices they are making to secure our state,” he said.

The SSG reiterated the commitment of the governor to fostering a collaborative environment where community members and local law enforcement would work together seamlessly.

“The partnership is essential in reporting suspicious activities and ensuring a swift response to any security concerns.

“As a government, we wish to assure the public that we will continue taking all necessary measures within the ambit of the law to ensure the safety and security of our people,” Nakwada assured.

Also, the State Commissioner for Justice, Abdul’Aziz Sani, SAN said the state government would take legal action against the mischief makers.

“We are going to track the mischief makers who forged official documents and take serious legal action against them,” he said.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mahmud Dantawasa also denied the allegations that the state was involved in mining activities in the state.

Dantawasa said the state government respects and abides by the federal government’s policy as regards mining activities in the state.