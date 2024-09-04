ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmaker distributes cash to patients in Nasarawa hospital, prays for recovery

News Agency Of Nigeria

He stated that the purpose of the visit was to identify with the patients as well as join them in prayers for quick recovery.

Solomon Akwashiki, a member representing Lafia Central Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly
Solomon Akwashiki, a member representing Lafia Central Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly

Akwashiki, Minority Whip and Chairman, of the Committee on Public Accounts, distributed cash to the patients during the visit. He said that the purpose of the visit was to identify with the patients as well as join them in prayers for quick recovery.

"I am here to identify with the sick ones with what God has blessed me with.

"What I have given them will help them in getting medication or food to eat.

"What I am doing is trying to improve their health and standard of living,” he said.

Akwashiki prayed to God to grant them quick recovery and sound health. He assured the people of his constituency of his continued commitment to initiating policies and programmes with direct bearing on their lives.

"I have done so much in the area of education, road, electricity, water, employment, health, empowerment among others

"By God’s grace, I will continue to do more in order to bring speedy development to Lafia Central constituency and humanity at large,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker visited Paediatric Surgical, female medical and male medical wards of the hospital. The patients appreciated the lawmaker for the gesture and prayed to God to bless him.

News Agency Of Nigeria

